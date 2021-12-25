Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, inseparable: they were seen together in Miami

After canceling their wedding and parting ways 17 years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their romance. New photos taken Sunday show the 51-year-old Latin singer and the 48-year-old actor together in Miami, Florida.

Affleck was seen at the Miami airport on Sunday and later at the house that J.Lo rented for them. In the pictures, published by the tabloid Daily mail, You can see the couple smiling and enjoying their reunion after several days away for work reasons.

A week ago, Ben invited his girlfriend on a romantic getaway to a ski resort in Montana, where the actor owns a chalet. They were found by the paparazzi, and the photographs confirmed the reconciliation. After that short break, J.Lo traveled alone to Florida.

According to a source from the magazine People, while in Los Angeles, the singer-actress “spent time with Ben,” and then they kept in touch every day when she had to leave town for work. “Jennifer is happy and excited about their future together.”

“It is very clear that they are in love with each other in a very intense way, but they do not want to ruin anything by putting labels or putting themselves under too much pressure“Said a source to the magazine Us Weekly. “When the time is right, and assuming things continue to evolve well between them, probably in a month or two, they will make their relationship official on Instagram or go hand in hand to a restaurant.”

In March, it became known that J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez had ended their four-year romance. Although they initially denied being apart, on April 15, The singer and former baseball star confirmed that their two-year engagement was over.

It all started in February, when J.Lo was filming his new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguez. In accordance with TMZ, Ben and J.Lo started emailing each other more than friendly. On one occasion, Ben wrote to her to tell her how much he wished he could be there with her. At the time, he was in Boston filming The Tender Bar under George Clooney, and she was still engaged to A-Rod, who visited her on the island to mend the relationship.

When J.Lo returned to Los Angeles they began to have secret meetings in the mansion of the singer, who had already made the end of her relationship with Rodriguez official, who, according to different media, was in “shock” after hearing the news of the romance from your ex.

“It was only a matter of time”said a source to the magazine Life & Style. “It is as if the stars have aligned. The two are simultaneously single for the first time since their split after a tumultuous two-year romance. It may have been almost two decades ago, but Ben and J.Lo are picking up right where they left off, “he added.

“J.Lo and Ben are seeing where the relationship is going,” the magazine noted. Life & Style. “They are connecting again. The chemistry is still there ”. Jen’s friends say that she always dreamed this would happen. “Nobody knows how it will unfold, but they are enjoying every moment. They are very happy to be in each other’s life again ”.

The actors starred in a short and intense love story that began on the set of the film. Gigli in 2002. They got engaged that same year and decided to get married in September 2003, but days before the wedding, the couple canceled. A few months later, they parted ways.

After their breakup, they each went their own way and started their own family. J.Lo married Marc Anthony, with whom she had two children, named Emme and Max. For his part, Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner, with whom he became the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

However, the two separated and continued their single life. They had other love affairs, J.Lo was about to marry Rodriguez, and Affleck found love in actress Ana de Armas, from whom he separated in January after a year-long courtship. Finally, 17 years later, the Bronx singer and director of Argo they met again.

