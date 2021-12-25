Gianluigi Buffon: Cristiano took away our DNA and our union at Juventus

Hobby

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo had a good time at Juventus although the main objective, the UEFA Champions League, could not achieve it with the Bianconero jersey and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon found why.

In an interview, the historic Italian goalkeeper was harsh in his analysis of what happened to the attacker in Turin, because, although he acknowledged that he and Cristiano did well when they shared a dressing room, noted that the team lost DNA.

“Juventus had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year it came, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain and I can’t explain what happened. When I came back, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together. , but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team“, Buffon sentenced in a talk with TUDN.

???? “I think Juve lost its DNA as a team. We reached the finals because we had a team full of experience. Above all full of unity. It is true that we lacked taking that last step”, @gianluigibuffon ???? Live ???? TUDN pic.twitter.com/8HVMFm7UqL – Mission Europe (@MisionTudn) December 21, 2021

Buffon recalled the most recent opportunity he had to win his first Champions League, in 2017, when Cristiano and Zidane’s Real Madrid took the opportunity away from him. The 43-year-old said there was a “unit” that was lost.

“When we reached the Champions League final in 2017 it was because we were an experienced team and we functioned as a unit. There was that competition within the group for places in the eleven. That we lost“added the goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon currently plays for Parma, in Serie B, aims to return the team that saw him born to the First Division and it seems difficult that he can get the only championship that he lacks: the Champions League.

