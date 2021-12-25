Faith and medicine – Grupo Milenio

Patients enter a hospital from different parts, with different diagnoses and prognoses.

Being in intensive care is a worrying situation for any family member of a patient.

The waiting rooms are packed with relatives in intensive care; the hours are very long, the days endless; they all walk as if disoriented, without knowing what space they live in, they lose track of time.

In these complex moments, feelings are on the surface.

But there is one that gushes out and that feeling is faith. Some do it in silence and talking to themselves.

Others seek refuge; in the hospital where I work there is a small and symbolic chapel; It is located under the entrance staircase to the hospital admission department.

There are many images of saints, but the image of the Virgin Mary stands out; It is a sacred place and a place of transit; It seems that the staircase was a strategic place that indicates the path of the patient; towards where the souls or the paradise inhabit or they continue their earthly permanence.

It is a very representative Catholic religious niche of the Christian faith; continually has candles lit; there is always a kneeling relative praying for the sick; science and medicine are not enough for them in healing; faith is indispensable; Before this faith there is no disease that is incurable; the devotion and humility of each prayer is easy to appreciate.

No doubt; that small religious niche at times seems the support of the entire hospital; in it, family members find peace and serenity; but above all, the acceptance that no doctor can give.

