Did Canelo Álvarez apologize to his wife after singing to Lucerito?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.25.2021 12:43:38





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was put on everyone’s lips a few days ago, when at an event organized by Carlos Bremer in New Lion, the Mexican boxer monopolized the event because gave him a rose and sang to Lucerito, a situation that many described as a flirtation on the part of the man from Guadalajara.

Days after meeting with Lucerito, the Canelo Álvarez shared an image on his social networks with his wife Fernanda Gomez, a situation that led many to begin to speculate that it was an apology from the boxer towards your partner.

“The owner of my heart“wrote the Canelo in the image published on his Instagram account, in which his wife also commented: “I love you so much my heart, you mine forever“.

The meeting between Canelo and Lucerito

During the event organized by the businessman Carlos Bremer in New Lion some days ago, Lucerito Y Mijares were in charge of giving a musical show, where the Canelo Alvarez little by little it was taking center stage, because first gave the singer a rose, for later go on stage to sing “Eso y más” by Joan Sebastián.

“By going to find you I would save storms, cyclones, dragons, without exaggeration. For being able to look into your beautiful eyes and live the glory of being by your side“It was part of the song that the best pound-for-pound interpreted to the ‘America’s Girlfriend’.