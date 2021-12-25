Carlos Peña breaks the silence about his return to a former club as reinforcement

Carlos Peña and what he said about his return to Mexico

December 24, 2021 · 15:23 hs

Carlos Pena and the surprise it would give to Liga MX. The Mexican player currently has minutes in the box of the Antigua from Guatemala, a club in which it has resumed its level and therefore, from Liga MX there is a club that does consider having it.

According to the W Deportes report, Gullit would have the issue of the return to Liga MX considered, for two issues. First, Pedro Caixinha and your ability to link to Santos Laguna, the second, Chivas and the possibility of having reinforcements for the next tournament.

More from Tri: They said it would be the new Hugo Sánchez, it costs 280 million pesos, but now nobody wants it

In an interview for Centro América Noticias, Gullit acknowledged that he would like to return and that if a possibility opens up in the MX League, it would not be ruled out for the Mexican athlete, who is a figure, but due to extra-sports issues his career was complicated.

How much would it cost to have Carlos Peña back in Liga MX?

According to the Transfermarkt report, Carlos Peña’s price is now 300 thousand euros, so his arrival is feasible at the Santos club or at Chivas.

More del Tri: He put women into the concentration of El Tri, they vetoed him, now he earns a thousand pesos