Alexis Vega would leave Chivas and would already have a replacement and he is not Gallardo

Alexis Vega would already have a replacement and would arrive from Rayados.

December 24, 2021 · 18:13 hs

Chivas could lose Alexis vega for the Clausura 2022 tournament, because according to Mediotiempo, the forward of Chivas would be in the crosshairs of Striped because Vega has not renewed his contract with him Guadalajara.

Striped would pay around $ 7.3 million for Alexis vega According to Transfermarkt, however, it could reach an agreement with Chivas so that the amount is less in exchange for adding a player in the negotiation, which could be Alfonso “Plátano” Alvarado.

More from Chivas: The winter bomb, the player who could reach Chivas thanks to Alexis Vega

Chivas needs a forward center that can contribute the goals that the squad could not make during the Apertura 2021, when they scored 15 goals in the entire championship, and that is why Chivas He could look to add the promising 21-year-old forward.

Alvarado’s numbers with Rayados

Alfonso Alvarado has not had the desired continuity with Striped Due to the high competition that exists in the royal team, however, he participated in 13 games of the Apertura 2021 and scored a goal on matchday 5 against him. Blue Cross, and add 6 goals with the first team of Striped since participating with the first team.

More from Chivas: The only Chivas player who shared the pitch with José Villegas and Omar Bravo