Would Mario García leave Atlante for Chivas ?: “I am the ideal coach”

Mario Garcia He has not mincing words. The recent rampage champion of Liga de Expansión MX with Atlante He stated that he is the “ideal” technical director to direct the Chivas, due to his long career as a strategist in which he has distinguished himself for giving opportunity to Mexicans, as happened now with the Iron Colts, where he achieved the title with a base of nine Aztec elements.

However, the strategist is aware that his style of directing and working is not liked by many, because it is a DT that does not accept that they impose players for business, but always prioritizes sports projects and this has been worth not having opportunities in the Maximum Circuit.

“There was a note or a comment, in a program, from a journalist that I don’t even know, but he said that I was the ideal Chivas coach and he is not mistaken, because Chivas is full of Mexicans and I have almost 20 years giving results with Mexican cigars. I don’t tell lies, they know my job. For some It will seem crazy, but it is reality, do not look here, because the correct scan is not made and because we don’t know how to sell ourselves ”, he indicated Mario Garcia in an interview with ESPN.

“They prefer to put in the coach, who is going to place 15 players at their door and they know that Mario García is not going to accept a player who does not match the club’s profile or the club’s expectations, that’s why they discriminate against me, of course, They are not going to put players in me who do not win the owner or sustain the project in a positive way, There are people who do not agree to be like this in the business, “he added.

Mario Garcia held that his work style is demanding pure, because only then can he get the most out of his players, a situation that also not usually liked in some clubs.

“I do not say names, nor do I say who, because in itself they veto me, it is a large part, they stop you, They say that Mario is crazy, that unhinges the player, but the demand hurtsIf we want wild and conformist players, don’t bring Mario García anywhere, because he is going to put you to work, but you are going to have the best version of your career. That’s what they don’t want”, He explained.

Mario Garcia began his career on the bench in 2004 with the Atlante, being technical assistant of Jose Guadalupe Cruz, where they both managed to be League champions with the Colts in 2007.

Also, a few years ago he was directing in Cimarrones of Sonora, where it gave opportunity to Johan Vaszquez, who recently he emigrated to Genoa in Serie A; In addition, he was an assistant to Diego Armando Maradona in Sinaloa Dorados.