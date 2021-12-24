The INE will adjust revocation to its budget; has 1,503 million pesos for the exercise

MEXICO CITY.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) will continue with the process of the mandate revocation consultation with the budget assigned to it, as instructed by the Supreme Court of Justice. However, he stressed that he will remain attentive to the substantive resolution issued by the ministers on the subject.

The institute reported that it will analyze scenarios and modifications to all the procedures and activities that the democratic exercise implies “to adjust to that limited budget”, which amounts to 1,503 million pesos.

This after the Court entered the constitutional controversy presented by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, and granted a provisional suspension against the INE agreement to postpone the organization of the consultation.

Through a statement, the institute stressed that it will abide by the SCJN’s resolution, while the 11 ministers that make up the full Court analyze the controversy that the INE itself filed on the matter.

INE will revoke with assigned expense

It indicates that it will analyze scenarios and modifications to all the procedures and activities that the democratic exercise implies.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that it will abide by the Supreme Court’s instruction to continue with the mandate revocation process with the 1,503 million that the Chamber of Deputies approved for that task.

He pointed out that “the Executive Secretariat of the INE coordinates the Executive Directorates and Technical Units, to analyze scenarios and modifications to all the procedures and activities that the democratic exercise implies to adjust to this limited budget.”

Through a statement, the INE remarked that it assumes the determination made on Wednesday by the SCJN Recess Commission and that “it will remain attentive to the resolution of the merits” that it makes regarding the constitutional controversy that it filed on December 7. given the insufficient budget for the organization of this exercise of citizen participation.

In that document, the electoral referee emphasized that what was resolved this Wednesday, December 22, “is provisional and does not resolve the matter in substance.”

Emphasizing the fact that the 11 ministers must still analyze the dispute filed by the General Council of the INE, the statement specifies that it is supported by the express mandate of the Mandate Revocation Law which, in Article 40, states that the The day of revocation of the mandate must be subject to the procedure provided for the holding of federal elections.

“As well as the provision of article 41, which determines the obligation of the INE to enable the same number of polls that were installed for the previous electoral process, that is, more than 161 thousand polls, whose integration is by citizens who will integrate the receiving tables in the terms determined by law ”, he points out.

“The INE abides by the resolution of the SCJN and will remain attentive to the substantive resolution of the controversy that it presented due to the budget insufficiency,” said the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, sharing that official statement on his social networks.

“As always, the INE will continue to guarantee the political rights of citizens,” he stated.

It is emphasized in the statement that given this dimension of the exercise scheduled for Sunday, April 10, most of the directors have claimed an allocation corresponding to the mandates of the law that the INE has.

They point out that complying with this law would require an investment of 3 thousand 830 million pesos, which were programmed in the INE’s budget project, given the possibility that the requirements that would lead to the revocation of the mandate would be met.

It is also recalled that the Chamber of Deputies made a cut of 4 thousand 913 million pesos, it adds.

It is very good news: López Obrador

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to order the INE to continue with the organization of the consultation on the revocation of the mandate.

Before concluding his conference, the President considered that the resolution, even temporary, “is very good news” for democracy, since the constitution should not be violated or offenses against citizens.

“It was a very good decision because it is democracy, because democracy should not be hindered and secondly, the constitution should not be violated, it is both and I consider that opposing the revocation of the mandate, to hold a consultation , to which citizens are asked about the behavior of an authority, if this procedure is obstructed, it is to act in an undemocratic manner. One has to assert democratic rights, the right to choose freely, to free and fair elections, ”he remarked.

On the other hand, he said that the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, is one of the best leaders that entity has had.

Thus he responded when requesting his opinion regarding the arrest of the technical secretary of the Senate Political Coordination Board.

“Maybe I’m not going to be objective but I have a lot of confidence in him. He is incapable of carrying out an injustice against anyone, “he said.

Isabel González Aguirre

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending