Nicolás Castillo already wears the colors of Necaxa

After leaving the America after regaining your health, Nicolas Castillo emigrated to soccer in Brazil to play with him Youth, a team with which he only played 29 minutes and now would be close to signing with him Necaxa.

The Chilean forward is doing the preseason with the Rayos team, however, despite the fact that his discharge with the Aguascalientes team is not yet official, Castle he already wears the uniform of the squad led by Pablo Guede.

This is the official calendar of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament

It was through their social networks, that Nico gave a clue about his future, because on Instagram he published a story with the uniform of the Ray, with whom I would use number 33 for the Grita Mexico Tournament, Closing 2022.

At 28 years of age, the Chilean striker could resume his soccer career after living two years of nightmare.

It may interest you: Pumas already has its first reinforcement for the Grita México Clausura 2022



Nico Castillo debuts as Necaxa’s scorer

During preseason with Necaxa, Nicolas Castillo He already saw his first minutes with what could be his new team.

It was on December 18 that the forward participated in the duel against Correcaminos, a match that ended up winning the Ray by score of 3-0 with annotations of Maxi Rooms, Facundo Batista Y Nico Castle.

Castillo’s numbers in the Liga BBVA MX

The Chilean striker came to soccer in our country in 2017 to play with Pumas. In its passage through the University Club, Castle managed to score 25 touchdowns in the Liga BBVA MX in 39 games played.

Subsequently, it was in 2019 that Nico signed with him America. After going through the Benfica, the Eagles They made the services of the Chilean striker, however, his time in the azulcrema box was not as expected due to a series of injuries and health problems.

With the whole of Coapa, Nicolas Castillo he scored 9 goals in 24 games played.

It may interest you: Mazatlán closes luxury reinforcement with the arrival of a Goleo Champion

