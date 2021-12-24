Julio Furch wants to play for Boca Juniors

After being champion of Mexican soccer with him Atlas, Julius furch you already envision the future of your career.

The Argentine forward went down in history with the team of The academy, as it was part of the historic championship, which had not reached the Fox team for 70 years.

VIDEO: This is how David Medrano narrated the title of the Atlas

Now, after his great role with the red and black team, Furch is in the orbit of several teams at 32 years of age and did not hide the desire to be able to play for Boca JuniorsWell, you would like to finish your career in your country.

“I’ve been in Mexico for seven years and you make a name for yourself through titles and goals. It is difficult to leave a place where you are so loved. I would love to finish my career in Argentina, it would be very nice “, he commented Furch for TyC Sports.

“Once there was a contact with Mouth, about three years ago but it did not finish materializing. I am a fan of Mouth And it would be very good, I would love to play there, it is the biggest club in Argentina. There is always the desire to play in the club of your loves ”, added the forward.

It may interest you: The emotional video of David Medrano to Martinoli



Furch’s numbers in Mexican soccer

It was in 2014, when Julius furch He arrived in our country to play with the Red Sharks of Veracruz. The striker came to the Liga BBVA MX after playing for Belgrano.

Later in 2016 he signed with Santos Laguna, set in which he was the protagonist with his annotations since he achieved 59 goals in the League tournament in his time with the Warriors.

Jam Media / Getty Images Julio Furch.

By December 2020, Julius furch arrived at Atlas and it was he, who scored the final penalty to give the title to The academy.

In addition to lifting the title with the Atlas, Furch He was also a camepon with Saints lagoon at Closing 2018.

It may interest you: The 5 best moments of the Liga BBVA MX in 2021

