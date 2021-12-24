Julio César Chávez and the infidelity that almost cost him his life

Editorial Mediotiempo

Julio Cesar Chavez has never hidden that he surrounded himself with women when he was at the peak of his career, although one of his infidelities was severely reprimanded by one of his wives, although he did not make it clear if it was Amalia Carrasco or Myriam Escobar.

The legend of Mexican boxing He detailed that said infidelity was confirmed by his partner, which led her to explode and assault him with a beer mug that left him lying on the ground.

“The girl was sitting nearby, we were holding hands and she had my beer; suddenly she comes in and says ‘That’s how I wanted to catch you, son of your fucking mother’… He grabbed the beer and smashed it at me, “he explained to Comedy central.

Amid the laughter of the people who listened to him, JC Chávez pointed out that he did not remain in that aggression, but that a Rolls Royce car that had been bought also crashed, in addition to facing him again at home.

The Caesar of Boxing pointed out that he waited at least a couple of hours in order for his courage to drop, although that did not happen, since at home they faced each other again, with a more powerful aggression.

“Shout: ‘Come out, son of your fucking mother, come out!’. I was an asshole for a while, about two hours to get his anger down. I got to the house, I brought a jar that weighed like 3 or 4 kilos, I thought it had already been lowered and I gave it to him thinking he wasn’t going to hit me. ”

“I crashed it, and the truth was I put up with a lot of shit, I fell to see if he felt sorry for me, that he was going to say ‘old man, sorry’, but he says: ‘I hope you die son of your fucking mother’.