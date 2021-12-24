How should I organize a healthy diet to lose weight

The arrival of summer invades us with questions when we see ourselves in front of the mirror. Those real or imaginary oblong shapes are planted in our mind as the germ of an idea that becomes recurrent. Therefore, it is important to know that before aesthetics always has primacy the Health. And that we should try to be honest with ourselves, know our real weight, and then calibrate the diet more convenient.

This means that we cannot suddenly tackle a regimen that will put us at risk, force us to stop eating, or space our meals inappropriately. It is necessary to make the corresponding professional consultations when starting a plan to lose weight, with the proper balance of calorie intake, exercise and rest.

You do not lose weight without eating, but by eating what is appropriate, with adequate portions, and with careful observation of the nutritional component. The diet Balanced is one that provides us with all the nutrients we need for the optimal functioning of our body.

According to the WHO, carry out a diet healthy and balanced throughout our lives helps us prevent malnutrition, non-communicable diseases (diabetes, heart disease, cardiovascular accidents and cancer) and different conditions.

It is necessary to make the corresponding professional consultations when starting a weight loss plan.

Nutritionists argue that it is important that diet be adapted. This must be totally personalized to the particularities of each person, their schedules, their economic conditions, their emotional state, etc. It must also be complete, providing adequate amounts of all the nutrients and fiber that our body needs.

Related news

The most convenient thing is that it be varied. To get away from monotony, it is highly advisable to vary our range of foods and keep them fresh and in season. Equally necessary is that it contributes to giving us enough energy for the proper functioning of our body to prevent excess weight and all associated ailments and pathologies.

It also has to be safe. You must not put our Health at risk, you must prevent food poisoning and avoid the ingestion of harmful components.

According to medical recommendations an eating plan healthy It should contain fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk, and fat-free or low-fat dairy products. It should include a variety of protein foods such as shellfish, lean meats, eggs, legumes (beans and peas), soy products, nuts, and seeds. Also low in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars.

Remember! This information is published for informational purposes only and in no way can be a substitute for the opinion of a professional. Always consult your doctor and / or nutritionist, before starting any meal plan.