Bundesliga: The 75 million euro clause confirmed by Erling Haaland

Se approaches the winter transfer market and the name of Erling Haaland is ringing louder than ever to reinforce the best teams on the European continent. Furthermore, one of the themes of the ‘case Haaland ‘ is the existence of a clause of 75 million euros, Affordable figure in quotes to undertake the signing of one of the forwards of the moment.

The German newspaper ‘Bild’, in an interview with Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Khan, confirmed this clause, which, from MARCA, was also reported. In said interview, The former Bayern player declared that they had money to be able to make a large signing, like that of the Norwegian striker, to which ‘Bild’ adds: “His contract at Dortmund runs until 2024, but He can leave Borussia in the summer for a fixed figure of 75 million euros. “

Dortmund CEO confirms Madrid’s interest in Haaland

A push and pull that has to Haaland as the main protagonist, despite the fact that Bayern president Herbert Hainer ruled out his signing saying that they already have the “best striker in the world”, how is Robert Lewandowski.

Furthermore, he claimed that the Bavarian team “He’s planning a super transfer”, such as that of Erling Haaland, who will not move from the Bundesliga. However, the wishes of the black-yellow set They go through trying to retain the Norwegian, even offering to double his salary.

Raiola’s gesture in naming the Bara among the suitors for Haaland that explains his situation

Real Madrid, Haaland’s possible destination

“Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are willing to pay this transfer rate “, qualified ‘Bild’. The two teams of Manchester are the main rivals of the whites to seize the services of Haaland. The interest of the white team was even recognized by the CEO of Borussia, who also advised the forward to stay: Erling would do well to consider staying another year on the team, it will be good for their development! “

