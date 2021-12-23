Toluca is about to sign Camilo Sanvezzo and fire a striker for Clausura 2022

The Red Devils would have tied the arrival of the scorer from Mazatlán. And another element has already packed its bags …

The Clausura 2022 Tournament is approaching little by little, and the teams of the MX League they continue with their talks in the winter transfer market. One of the ones that has had the most movements is Toluca, that after the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz It already has four new additions, andn the next few hours a new face could be secured.

While Daniel Álvarez, Carlos Guzmán, Leo Fernández and Jordan Sierra arrived at Hell, the coach also gave priority to the specific search for a highly effective scorer in the last Mexican soccer championships. In the last hours, the Red Devils directive would have pressed the accelerator and reached an agreement to announce his new reinforcement.

According to information from the journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena, Camilo Sanvezzo would have everything agreed to become the new signing of Toluca for the Clausura 2022. “Camilo Sanvezzo would be a Toluca player, he is practically tied up. There would be very few details that would be missing, in Mazatlán they give it as a fact”, expressed the journalist on his social networks.

For his part, the TUDN member pointed out that, with the arrival of the Mazatlán attacker, Ían González has already packed his suitcases and has two options to continue your career: or enter as part of an exchange and move on to the Gunboat set in exchange for the Brazilian, or rgraduate to the Old Continent.

The great numbers of Camilo Sanvezzo in Mazatlán

Despite the unstable reality of Mazatlán in recent semesters, Camilo Sanvezzo showed no problems to score goals since your arrival in August 2020: total 21 annotations in 41 games disputed. But the average improves if we refer to the last Opening 2021: 13 games played Y eight goals.

In his first step in Mexican soccer, where he wore the shirt of the White Roosters of Querétaro (2014-2019) and coincided with Sinha (current manager of Toluca), played 148 games Y scored 67 goals. Then he had a brief visit to Xolos de Tijuana, where he sang the sacred cry in 10 opportunities after 24 games. Los Choriceros would be his fourth team in Liga MX.