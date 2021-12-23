This is the best exercise to lower triglycerides

High triglycerides are manifested when the levels of fat in the body exceed the recommended limits, therefore the risk of suffering diseases related to overweight, obesity and high cholesterol increases. According to scientists, in addition to a healthy diet, there is a exercise That will be essential to lower your of these fats. Therefore, eating vegetables and some fruits, added to the realization of physical activity frequent, they will be key when enjoying good health

Obesity can cause high levels of triglycerides and low numbers of good cholesterol, which is why it is essential to change certain habits. Therefore, experts suggest that performing physical activity it will constantly have a positive impact on the health of the person, since not only will excess kilos be fought, but also blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

One of the most effective actions to reduce triglycerides is to perform exercise aerobic because it increases the amount of good cholesterol in the blood and also reduces triglycerides in the body. In this sense, following the recommendations of experts, it is suggested to perform half an hour of aerobic exercise for five days. Within the aerobic we can include walking, cycling, jogging or swimming.

While all physical activity is important for health, there are some practices that will be more beneficial than others. In this sense, we can say, following the advice of nutrition and sports professionals, that when doing some low-impact activity, the body needs energy and the first thing it resorts to is carbohydrates, while then it goes to other energy sources such as fats.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore, to know what is the recommended physical activity to reduce the triglycerides, specialists argue that it is necessary to know what the heart rate is during the development of the exercise taking his pulse. Consequently, the ideal sport will be one where we begin to perspire and make it difficult to breathe.