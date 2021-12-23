They order the INE not to postpone the revocation of AMLO’s mandate

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) stopped the agreement of the National Electoral Institute (INE) by which it postponed the holding of the popular consultation on the revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

The Court’s Recess Commission, made up of ministers Yasmín Esquivel Mossa and Margarita Ríos-Farjat, admitted for processing the constitutional controversy presented by the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union against the INE’s agreement to indefinitely postpone the revocation process mandate.

In their admission agreement, the ministers granted the suspension requested by federal legislators so that the INE agreement does not take effect, so the Institute must comply with the times established in the Federal Mandate Revocation Law to organize the popular consultation.

“The suspension requested by the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union is granted, for the purposes specified in the final part of this provision. The suspension measure will take effect immediately and without the need to grant any guarantee,” indicated the Recess Commission .

In their resolution, the ministers specified that the INE agreement jeopardizes the timely exercise of the right of citizens to decide whether or not to revoke the mandate of the President of the Republic.

The conflict for the revocation of the mandate has already added two challenges in the SCJN. The one admitted today by the ministers Esquivel and Ríos-Farjat and the one by the INE that, in constitutional controversy, demanded the budget reduction applied by the Chamber of Deputies for 2022 for more than four billion pesos.

JM