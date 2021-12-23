Russian systems manufacturer S-400 develops its own electric car | Photos

Technology

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211222/el-fabricante-de-los-sistemas-rusos-s-400-desarrolla-su-propio-automovil-electrico–fotos-1119631551.html

Russian systems manufacturer S-400 develops its own electric car | Photos

Russian systems manufacturer S-400 develops its own electric car | Photos

The Almaz-Antey consortium, developer of the S-300, S-400 and S-500 air defense systems, has shown its innovative electric car of its own design. This … 12.22.2021, Sputnik World

2021-12-22T18: 57 + 0000

2021-12-22T18: 57 + 0000

2021-12-22T18: 57 + 0000

However, the E-NEVA will not be the first Russian gas car, in May the Automobile and Automotive Research Institute (NAMI) presented a sample of a premium Aurus car that works with hydrogen. And in September, KAMAZ announced the commissioning of a new plant for the production of Kama-1 electric cars.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20201216/los-electrobuses-conquistan-las-calles-de-moscu-la-flota-mas-grande-de-europa–video-1093850726.html

The Almaz-Antey consortium, developer of the S-300, S-400 and S-500 air defense systems, has shown its innovative electric car of its own design. This car will be able to travel a distance of more than 400 km on a single charge and reach a speed of up to 197 kilometers per hour.

E-NEVA, this is the name of the electric car that has 4.5 meters in length, a range of 463 kilometers on a single charge, a maximum speed of 197 km / h, a torque of 824 Nm, it will also be able to accelerate up to 60 km / h in 2.7 seconds.

The E-NEVA lounge has a multimedia system that includes a digital control panel, a projection screen on the windshield and a 15-inch touch screen. While the volume of the trunk of the electric SUV is 610 liters.

“The car’s design combines modern styling trends with classic SUV shapes. This is just one of the variants in the wide range that will be built on a single platform. The use of combined powertrains, such as gas and electric , the autonomy will considerably increase “, indicates the press release of the Almaz-Antey consortium.

The developer of the S-400 systems also plans to develop a B + light commercial vehicle, a light commercial vehicle and hybrids with a gas or hydrogen extender.

The ‘electrobuses’ conquer the streets of Moscow, the largest fleet in Europe | Video

December 16, 2020, 15:02 GMT

However, the E-NEVA will not be the first Russian gas car, in May the Automobile and Automotive Research Institute (NAMI) presented a sample of a premium Aurus car that runs on hydrogen. And in September, KAMAZ announced the commissioning of a new plant for the production of Kama-1 electric cars.

