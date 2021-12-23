Liga MX reinforcements: Ramiro González will not continue at Club León

The Argentinian Ramiro Gonzalez will not continue in the Club Leon for the next Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

SoyFiera can assure that the Argentine defense and the board of the Fiera could not agree on a renewal of the contract that ended with Apertura 2021.

According to the information handled by this medium, Ramiro González rejected the offer that the club gave himWell, beyond representing a salary reduction, it was a contract for only one year.

The player accepted the loss of salary, but asked for a two-year contract, which the Club never accepted.

The passage of Ramiro González through León

31 years old, Ramiro González arrived at Club León for the Clausura 2019 and although he arrived with little sign, he ended up taking ownership under the command of Nacho Ambriz.

He was the only starting emerald player in the 12 consecutive victories of that tournament (Mexican soccer brand), although León could not round out the campaign and finished with the runner-up.

He was loaned to Atlético de San Luis for Guard1anes 2020, in which Leon was crowned ,. and Guard1anes 2021 also played there.

He returned to León for the Apertura 2021, already under the command of Ariel Holan, but could only act in seven games, five of them as a starter. Of course, he finished in the starting 11 in the lost final Vs Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.