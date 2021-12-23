High blood pressure: know the 2 fruits that will help you lower the levels

High blood pressure occurs when the heart pumps blood through the body at a force greater than normal parameters, crashing against the walls of the arteries. This condition can lead to different health problems such as coronary heart disease, kidney failure or stroke. Consequently, experts have determined that consuming two fruit specific will help decrease hypertension.

As the person ages, they are more prone to suffer high blood pressureas the blood vessels take on a stiffer shape than usual. In addition, there are other factors that influence the emergence of hypertension, such as excessive salt intake, hormonal levels, the nervous system and the state of the kidneys.

Following this line of research, to avoid inconveniences with the high blood pressure and reduce it, it is advisable to eat two fruit: pear and apple. The study, published in the scientific journal Hypertension, explains the importance of incorporating these foods into a healthy diet because it contains a composition rich in flavonoids, which are plant chemicals that have a positive impact on health. hypertension.

“Our gut microbiome plays a key role in the metabolism of flavonoids to enhance their cardioprotective effects, and this study provides evidence to suggest that these lowering effects of flavonoids high blood pressure they can be achieved with simple changes in the daily diet ”, said Aedín Cassidy, researcher and professor of Nutrition and Preventive Medicine at the Institute for World Food Safety at Queen’s University in Belfast, located in Northern Ireland.

Therefore, it will be vital to incorporate the two aforementioned fruits into the diet, healthily affecting the hypertension and decreasing its high levels. In the case of the apple, its effect is due to the quercetin present in the peel, which is responsible for improving circulation and preventing vasoconstriction of blood vessels. While pears have vitamins, fibers and water, added to magnesium, a mineral that will help reduce the high blood pressure

