Boca Juniors rejected an offer from Tijuana for Lisandro López, despite the fact that the player was looking for his departure to have more continuity.

The defender considers leaving the club in search of continuity, but the Battaglia team now needs him for the Conmebol Libertadores. Fotobaires, com

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The defender was relegated last season to being a substitute and, on many occasions, he was not even considered as a second option, because he was behind Carlos Zambrano. For this reason, his idea was to be able to emigrate in this transfer market to a club where he can have continuity.



1 Related

But Mouth needs it now: Due to the suspensions imposed by CONMEBOL for the incidents against Atlético Mineiro, Marcos Rojo and Carlos Izquierdoz will not be able to be at the start of the next Copa Libertadores, so López would start, at least, in those first games.

According to information from Emiliano Raddi in SportsCenter AM, the Mexican club made a formal proposal for a loan with a charge of 250 thousand dollars for the center-back, but Xeneize ruled it out, although on the player’s side they still would not be convinced to stay at Xeneize.