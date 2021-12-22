Uriel Antuna and Alex Mayorga are still in Chivas; will play against Mineros de Zacatecas

The Chivas of Guadalajara will hold their penultimate pre-season game this Wednesday, December 22 when they visit Mineros de Zacatecas prior to the 2022 Closing Tournament, in a meeting that will also serve to pay tribute to Benjamin Galindo, one of the historic of the red and white squad who was born in White land, in the Zacatecan state.

In the absence of the official transfer of Uriel Antuna to Cruz Azul, as well as Alejandro Mayorga, both players were taken into account to make the trip to the northern state of the country where they will play their second preparation match in search of the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño go shaping your 11 ideal for the start of the campaign.

It should be noted that it will be incorporated shortly Roberto Alvarado to Guadalajara, with which he will have a player who can make a difference three-quarter court towards the front, especially on the right side, giving competition to Isaac Brizuela, who is the player who usually occupies that side of the court and sometimes The “Brujo” also played in that area.

With full equipment, the Sacred Herd will also have several youth elements who have had participation with the Tapatío of the Expansion League and that since the previous summer some had already been called to do the Preseason with the first team. Footballers like Alejandro Organista, Sebastián Pérez and Pavel Pérez, They will seek to convince Leaño that they have the capacity to be taken into account if required.

Chivas squad against Mineros

– Goalkeepers: Miguel Jiménez and Raúl Gudiño.

– Defenders: Antonio Briseño, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier and Alejandro Mayorga.

– Midfielders: Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Cristian Calderón, Fernando Beltrán, Eduardo Torres, Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Pérez, Alejandro Organista and Pavel Pérez.

– Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros, Ángel Zaldívar, Isaac Brizuela, César Huerta, Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna.