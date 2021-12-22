The ancient superfood that lowers cholesterol, regulates blood sugar and rejuvenates the skin

Cholesterol is essential for the proper functioning of the body, however its high levels will cause serious health problems. In this sense, experts recommend carrying out a feeding healthy to lower high cholesterol levels, accompanied by constant physical activity. In this context, specialists suggest the intake of noni, a superfood with extensive properties.

Incorporate to the feeding a superfood of the magnitude of noni represents one of the basic pillars for health since it affects the control of cholesterol, regulates blood sugar and, as if that were not enough, rejuvenates the skin. In this sense, it is vital to add it to the daily intake, within the framework of a healthy diet.

The noni It is a tropical fruit that is frequently consumed in Polynesia, but has long since spread to other geographies. A feeding With this superfood, you can develop delicious juices mixed with honey. The outer layer of this superfood is pale green, while its flavor is one of the most exquisite. That is why the culture of that city has been using it for decades to improve health.

Among its properties, especially proxeronine, noni is a fruit that will help reduce the cholesterol and blood sugar, while preventing arteriosclerosis and lowering blood pressure, facilitating the work of the heart. In addition, the extract of this superfood has sedative and analgesic properties, being useful to heal wounds and bumps, as well as to heal toothaches and lower fever.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, add noni to the feeding will be vital for aesthetic issues, beyond its benefits for the cholesterol, diabetes or hypertension. It is that being rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants such as xeronine or scopoletin, it has a purifying and regenerating effect on the skin and cell membranes.