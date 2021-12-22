The ancient superfood that lowers cholesterol, regulates blood sugar and rejuvenates the skin

Cholesterol is essential for the proper functioning of the body, however its high levels will cause serious health problems. In this sense, experts recommend carrying out a feeding healthy to lower high cholesterol levels, accompanied by constant physical activity. In this context, specialists suggest the intake of noni, a superfood with extensive properties.

Incorporate to the feeding a superfood of the magnitude of noni represents one of the basic pillars for health since it affects the control of cholesterol, regulates blood sugar and, as if that were not enough, rejuvenates the skin. In this sense, it is vital to add it to the daily intake, within the framework of a healthy diet.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker