Solari, principally responsible for Córdova’s departure from America – Ruben Rodriguez

The departure of Sebastián Córdova from América is strictly due to an attitude issue for his former manager and a quality issue for the coaching staff.

The main person in charge of this exit is the current coach, Santiago Solari. In the opinion of the former Real Madrid strategist, and according to his aims, forms and ways of working, Córdova did not meet what was needed.

For this reason, when he gave the possibility of the change for Uriel Antuna, the América coach was fascinated with the idea and even more because of having a player in the position he is looking for so much.

Despite the fact that the relationship between player and coach was equally respectful at all times, Córdova understood that he would not have opportunities to play while Santiago Solari was on the América bench, and the coach has a year and a half left on his contract, so since several months ago in his environment the possibility of exit was shared. Even in the concentrations of the Mexican National Team he commented on Solari’s refusal to put him to play.

Given this, the team’s board of directors spoke with the coach to make him see the responsibility of the decision that was being taken and what could have repercussions as a 24-year-old quarry player, national team, Olympic medalist and club prospect to emigrate to Europe. For both, Córdova would have more possibilities to help the team with his departure than with his permanence, difficult to believe given the null production of Mexican and quality players in Aztec soccer.

A couple of weeks ago the Tigres proposal arrived, which although it was not what they expected, compared to what they trusted to come from Europe, it was a very good entry of money, which would serve for the coaching and board of directors to choose to one or two quality reinforcements in those positions, so they decided to discuss and negotiate it to finally reach an agreement and together with the player’s willingness to go to Tigres, everything was ironed out.

The sale ranged from 5 to 6 million dollars, amounts that in the current market are not out of the question and that well nourish any team.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Chivas and Cruz Azul are waiting for the arrival of their respective reinforcements, the issue is that despite the agreement between clubs, the players still cannot see the green light regarding their financial claims and the duration of their new contracts. Both technical bodies try to ensure that their players manage to fix the contractual issue as soon as possible and thus have them before the end of the week, to put them immediately into the preseason of their new teams, since Alvarado remains with Cruz Azul and Mayorga and Antuna continue in Jalisco with Guadalajara.

READ ANNOYING FOR NOT HAVING IT

After learning that Sebastián Córdova was arranged with Tigres, the first to give the cry in the sky was the Chivas coach, Michel Leaño, who did not take a second to show his annoyance for not having him, so he immediately he let the team owner listen, to whom he mentioned that Córdova was one of his priorities to change the team on offense, for which he asked for greater speed and emphasis in the construction of his project and more in obtaining reinforcements.

Let us remember that for Marcelo the arrival of the former América player was one of his priorities and express requests to the Guadalajara board of directors, which is why the sting between President Deportivo and the technical director became more acute. The tournament has not started and they have already had the first disappointment.

