Medicine Television launches the largest audiovisual platform for health content – Health – PLAZA NUEVA

Www.medicinatelevisión.tv is born, the largest health and wellness video platform in Spanish, making interesting and relevant content available to the population through entertaining and attractive audiovisual formats.

It is a specialized space of scientific rigor that has, among its various channels, informative videos, live events, documentaries, interviews, etc., in order to inform, accompany, and empower patients.

The productions of www.medicinatelevision.tv have the collaboration of professionals such as pediatrician and popularizer Jesús Garrido, doctor César Carballo or dermatologist Elia Roó, among others, and with the support of Patient Associations, Scientific Societies, Colleges Professionals and the Pharmaceutical Industry.

“Google and YouTube have become consultation platforms for everyone, but they are websites in which quality and rigorous content is mixed with videos that are really dangerous to health”, Explains José Manuel Fernández Muñiz, CEO of Medicina Televisión,“That is why we believe that a platform is necessary that groups together content that has a positive impact in the health of people from the rigor and being a reliable source of information”.

Through a simple and intuitive navigation, based on a channel structure and a powerful search engine, it offers a unique user experience and without advertising, perfect for all those who need it.

Another of the functionalities that the platform has is the possibility of broadcasting live events focused on both healthcare professionals and patients.

About Medicine Television

Medicine Television has more than 20 years of experience in the development and production of health content on television and digital environments.

The company understands audiovisual communication as a tool to inform about people’s health, and is based on two fundamental points: