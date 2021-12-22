Ferran Torres would be very close to arriving at Barcelona

The Barcelona He is already working on his squad for 2022. After matching his last game in 2021 against Seville, the set led by Xavi Hernandez continues negotiations with the Manchester City to take to Ferran torres to the blaugrana team.

This Wednesday, December 22, the painting of The league It would have raised its offer for the 21-year-old forward, offering a fixed 55 million plus another 10 in variables.

Previously, offers for towers had been around 45 and 50 million, figures that the team of the Premier league he had refused even without negotiating the attacker’s possible exit.

Without much prominence in the Manchester City directed by Pep Guardiola, Ferran torres is valued at 70 million euros by the squad of the Citizens.

In the event that the transfer is closed, the youth squad of the Valencia I would sign for five years, as it is to the liking of Xavi to face the second half of The league since to date, the Barcelona closed the contest out of positions in European competitions by placing in seventh place in the classification with 28 points, 15 units behind the Real Madrid, leader of The league.

The numbers of Ferran Torres

Formed in the ranks of the Valencia, Ferran torres He began his professional career in the 2017-18 Season debuting with the first team. Throughout three campaigns with the Mestalla team, the youth managed to score six annotations in The league in 73 games played.

Later, for the 2020-21 Season, towers was transferred to Manchester City, a team to which he arrived as the protagonist and in his first tournament, he contributed seven goals in the Premier league for 24 games.

For the 2021-22 campaign, the forward has lost the title and has played four English League games after 18 rounds.

