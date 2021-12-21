MINUTE BY MINUTE: Tigres Femenil vs Rayadas (Final
minute by minute
-
Female Tigers
-
Striped
Global marker
-
Rayadas de Monterrey 3-1 Tigres Femenil on penalties
-
Rayadas de Monterrey are the champions of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament !!
-
TIG
Post! Nayeli Rangel sends her payment to the right metal
-
Ray
Rayadas goal! Rebeca Bernal cheats on Ceci Santiago and puts Monterrey close to glory
-
TIG
Alejandría Godínez stops again! Lizbeth Ovalle charged to the center and failed
-
Ray
Rayadas goal! Mariana Cadena charges with placement and gives her team an advantage
-
TIG
Stop Alejandría Godínez! Nancy Antonio missed her penalty
-
Ray
Rayadas goal! Desiree Monsiváis defines with class from the 11 steps
-
TIG
Tigres goal! Liliana Mercado hits and tricks the archer
-
Tigres Femenil will open the batch
-
The regular time ends and the final of the Apertura 2021 will be defined on penalties
-
90 ‘
Five more minutes are added
-
88 ‘
In the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the match will be defined on penalties
-
87 ‘
Change of Women’s Tigres: María Sánchez leaves and Nayeli Rangel enters
-
85 ‘
Another strong shock, María Sánchez de Tigres falls on the right leg of Rebeca Bernal de Rayadas
-
83 ‘
Change of Stripes: Valeria Del Campo leaves and Daniela Solís enters
-
82 ‘
Nicole Pérez’s shot that goes over the local goal
-
80 ‘
The match breaks and turns back and forth
-
76 ‘
Save Godínez to Rayadas !! Fernanda Elizondo stayed hand in hand with the Monterrey goalkeeper who comes out and blocks the shot from the feline forward
-
74 ‘
Yellow card for Mariana Cadena de Rayadas for cutting a breakaway from María Sánchez
-
71 ‘
Change of Women’s Tigres: Belen Cruz leaves and Jana Gutiérrez enters
-
70 ‘
Stripes change: Aylín Aviléz leaves and Nicole Pérez enters
-
67 ‘
Fernanda Elizondo’s shot that goes over Rayadas’s goal
-
64 ‘
Ceercaa Tigres Femenil !! Shot by María Sánchez that goes just to one side of the right post
-
61 ‘
Ovalle center that no one from Tigres Femenil manages to finish off in the visiting area
-
58 ‘
Change of Women’s Tigres: Katty Martínez leaves and Fernanda Elizondo enters
-
54 ‘
Change of Stripes: Yamile Franco leaves and Lizette Rodríguez enters
-
51 ‘
Shot by Belén Cruz that deviates from the Rayadas arc
-
48 ‘
Strong clash between Rayadas goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez and Tigres forward Katty Martínez
-
Start the complementary part !!
-
Tigres Femenil and Rayadas maintain the tie in the University and on the global scoreboard
-
The first half is over
-
Four. Five’
The whistling Francia González adds nothing
-
42 ‘
¡¡¡Atajaaa Ceci Santiago !! The Tigres Femenil goalkeeper blocks Desiree Monsiváis’s shot, who stood alone in front of her
-
38 ‘
The intensity and the hard tackles are the constant of the duel
-
3. 4′
The party locks up again in the center of the field
-
31 ‘
Yellow card for Valeria Del Campo de Rayadas, for cutting Katty Martínez’s breakaway
-
29 ‘
Pooosssteee !! Ovalle’s center that throws himself to cut Cadena, but the Rayadas defense almost sent the ball to the back of his goal
-
24 ‘
Very closed center of Lizbeth Ovalle who manages to reject the rear of Rayadas
-
22 ‘
Now it is Desiree Monsiváis who tries with a shot, but the ball goes astray from the goal of Tigres Femenil
-
twenty’
Lizbeth Ovalle’s shot that goes off the albiazul arc
-
18 ‘
Rayadas shows his defensive strength and manages to contain the locals
-
fifteen’
Ceercaa Tigres Femenil !! Shot by María Sánchez that goes just above the visitor’s goal
-
13 ‘
Tigres Femenil takes the initiative and goes on the attack
-
10 ‘
The game is very intense, but much less fluid than the first leg
-
6 ‘
First corner kick of the duel, Rayadas sends the ball to the local area, but the feline defense rejects
-
4′
Tigres Femenil takes the start of the match in stride; while Rayadas presses high
-
two’
The first arrival of the duel is by Rayadas, but Monsiváis’s shot attempt is deflected from the goal
-
The game starts !!
-
The national anthem of Mexico is sung as part of the final protocol
-
The Tigres Femenil scorer Stephany Mayor is not present after being suspended for an attack in the first leg
-
The footballers of the two teams come out onto the pitch
-
Stripe Alignment: Godínez; Calderón, Del Campo, Bernal, Cadena, Flores; Aviléz, García, Franco; Evangelista and Monsiváis
-
Women’s Tigres Lineup: Santiago; Villarreal, Espinoza, Ferral, Sierra; Ovalle, Mercado, Antonio, Sánchez; Cruz and Martínez
-
The Tigres Femenil team and the Rayadas de Monterrey will define the champions of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil at the University Stadium
Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.
.