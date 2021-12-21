MINUTE BY MINUTE: Tigres Femenil vs Rayadas (Final







Rayadas de Monterrey 3-1 Tigres Femenil on penalties







Rayadas de Monterrey are the champions of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament !!





Post! Nayeli Rangel sends her payment to the right metal



Rayadas goal! Rebeca Bernal cheats on Ceci Santiago and puts Monterrey close to glory





Alejandría Godínez stops again! Lizbeth Ovalle charged to the center and failed



Rayadas goal! Mariana Cadena charges with placement and gives her team an advantage



Stop Alejandría Godínez! Nancy Antonio missed her penalty



Rayadas goal! Desiree Monsiváis defines with class from the 11 steps





Tigres goal! Liliana Mercado hits and tricks the archer







Tigres Femenil will open the batch







The regular time ends and the final of the Apertura 2021 will be defined on penalties



90 ‘





Five more minutes are added



88 ‘





In the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the match will be defined on penalties



87 ‘





Change of Women’s Tigres: María Sánchez leaves and Nayeli Rangel enters



85 ‘





Another strong shock, María Sánchez de Tigres falls on the right leg of Rebeca Bernal de Rayadas



83 ‘





Change of Stripes: Valeria Del Campo leaves and Daniela Solís enters



82 ‘





Nicole Pérez’s shot that goes over the local goal



80 ‘





The match breaks and turns back and forth



76 ‘





Save Godínez to Rayadas !! Fernanda Elizondo stayed hand in hand with the Monterrey goalkeeper who comes out and blocks the shot from the feline forward



74 ‘





Yellow card for Mariana Cadena de Rayadas for cutting a breakaway from María Sánchez



71 ‘





Change of Women’s Tigres: Belen Cruz leaves and Jana Gutiérrez enters



70 ‘





Stripes change: Aylín Aviléz leaves and Nicole Pérez enters



67 ‘





Fernanda Elizondo’s shot that goes over Rayadas’s goal



64 ‘





Ceercaa Tigres Femenil !! Shot by María Sánchez that goes just to one side of the right post



61 ‘





Ovalle center that no one from Tigres Femenil manages to finish off in the visiting area



58 ‘





Change of Women’s Tigres: Katty Martínez leaves and Fernanda Elizondo enters



54 ‘





Change of Stripes: Yamile Franco leaves and Lizette Rodríguez enters



51 ‘





Shot by Belén Cruz that deviates from the Rayadas arc



48 ‘





Strong clash between Rayadas goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez and Tigres forward Katty Martínez







Start the complementary part !!







Tigres Femenil and Rayadas maintain the tie in the University and on the global scoreboard











The first half is over



Four. Five’





The whistling Francia González adds nothing



42 ‘





¡¡¡Atajaaa Ceci Santiago !! The Tigres Femenil goalkeeper blocks Desiree Monsiváis’s shot, who stood alone in front of her



38 ‘





The intensity and the hard tackles are the constant of the duel



3. 4′





The party locks up again in the center of the field



31 ‘





Yellow card for Valeria Del Campo de Rayadas, for cutting Katty Martínez’s breakaway



29 ‘





Pooosssteee !! Ovalle’s center that throws himself to cut Cadena, but the Rayadas defense almost sent the ball to the back of his goal



24 ‘





Very closed center of Lizbeth Ovalle who manages to reject the rear of Rayadas



22 ‘





Now it is Desiree Monsiváis who tries with a shot, but the ball goes astray from the goal of Tigres Femenil



twenty’





Lizbeth Ovalle’s shot that goes off the albiazul arc



18 ‘





Rayadas shows his defensive strength and manages to contain the locals



fifteen’





Ceercaa Tigres Femenil !! Shot by María Sánchez that goes just above the visitor’s goal



13 ‘





Tigres Femenil takes the initiative and goes on the attack



10 ‘





The game is very intense, but much less fluid than the first leg



6 ‘





First corner kick of the duel, Rayadas sends the ball to the local area, but the feline defense rejects



4′





Tigres Femenil takes the start of the match in stride; while Rayadas presses high



two’





The first arrival of the duel is by Rayadas, but Monsiváis’s shot attempt is deflected from the goal







The game starts !!







The national anthem of Mexico is sung as part of the final protocol







The Tigres Femenil scorer Stephany Mayor is not present after being suspended for an attack in the first leg







The footballers of the two teams come out onto the pitch







Stripe Alignment: Godínez; Calderón, Del Campo, Bernal, Cadena, Flores; Aviléz, García, Franco; Evangelista and Monsiváis







Women’s Tigres Lineup: Santiago; Villarreal, Espinoza, Ferral, Sierra; Ovalle, Mercado, Antonio, Sánchez; Cruz and Martínez