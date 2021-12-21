Jimmy Lozano would coach in MLS; from the Bronze in Tokyo to Houston

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.20.2021 19:07:34





The man who led Mexico to a historic men’s soccer medal of the past Olympics would get his first chance to coach after that MLS success, as Jaime Lozano would arrive as coach of the Houston Dynamo in 2022 at Major League Soccer.

Information from various US media, which accredits the first note to The Athletic, point to what Jimmy Lozano will direct the Dynamo to seek to set course after a terrible year in which they ended in the last place in the Western Conference with only 30 points.

Although at first it was rumored that the Mexican coach was in the deck of replacements for Bob Bradley at the LAFC, where he would have coincided with his compatriot, Carlos Vela, and also some option in Chivas was handled, the truth is that Houston seems to be his new destination.

Jimmy Lozano’s history as DT

Lozano Espín already had experience in the First Division when he led the Liga MX at Queretaro after her work with the U-20 category, which she became champion with a generation that she led to the maximum circuit.

With the Mexican Olympic Team, Lozano took the project after the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. He faced the Pre-Olympic and led the Tri to Tokyo 2020 where did you get the bronze medal, the second in the history of Mexican soccer after the 2012 London Gold.