https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211219/el-nuevo-hyundai-accent-obtiene-cero-estrellas-en-un-test-de-seguridad-1119494750.html

The new Hyundai Accent gets zero stars in a safety test

The new Hyundai Accent gets zero stars in a safety test

The new Hyundai Accent received the worst possible score in crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP, the new vehicle evaluation program … 12/19/2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-12-19T18: 53 + 0000

2021-12-19T18: 53 + 0000

2021-12-19T18: 53 + 0000

technology

security

crash test

hyundai

⚙️ motor

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1119494656_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_180325e6f179d76885926e0a0a955a60.jpg

The vehicle that was tested was the new Hyundai Accent, made in India and Mexico, with a front airbag as standard equipment and without standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the entity detailed in a statement. Hyundai Accent (…) earned zero stars [de las cinco posibles]. The compact sedan reached 9.23% in Adult Occupant Protection; 12.68% in Child Occupant Protection; 53.11% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users, and 6.98% in Safety Assistance Systems “, reads the document. Within the framework of the destructive test, the car was evaluated in frontal impact, impact side, whiplash – also called whiplash – and pedestrian protection. The vehicle showed marginal to good results for adult protection in a side impact. However, in the side-post impact test it scored zero points again, as no “could not be performed because the model does not offer lateral head protection as standard equipment.” In turn, the whiplash test resulted in marginal protection. According to Latin NCAP, “Child Occupant Protection was poor because Hyundai refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for testing. “The agency noted that the Accent does not offer standard ESC or other safety-relevant technologies. According to the agency,” the version with two frontal airbags would have obtained the same level of stars for the non-recommendation of SRI by the brand, the lack of standard head side airbags and the lack of the standard ESC. “Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP secretary general, lamented that” a group of Major vehicle manufacturers such as Hyundai-Kia offer such low safety performance for standard safety equipment to Latin American consumers. “

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211207/regulador-mexicano-pide-revisar-los-siguientes-modelos-de-vehiculos-1119057304.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1119494656_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70feff90a3a12d43cec8cd897360fb11.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

safety, crash test, hyundai, ⚙️ engine