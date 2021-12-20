The new Hyundai Accent gets zero stars in a safety test
The new Hyundai Accent received the worst possible score in crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP, the new vehicle evaluation program
The vehicle that was tested was the new Hyundai Accent, made in India and Mexico, with a front airbag as standard equipment and without standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the entity detailed in a statement. Hyundai Accent (…) earned zero stars [de las cinco posibles]. The compact sedan reached 9.23% in Adult Occupant Protection; 12.68% in Child Occupant Protection; 53.11% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users, and 6.98% in Safety Assistance Systems ", reads the document. Within the framework of the destructive test, the car was evaluated in frontal impact, impact side, whiplash – also called whiplash – and pedestrian protection. The vehicle showed marginal to good results for adult protection in a side impact. However, in the side-post impact test it scored zero points again, as no "could not be performed because the model does not offer lateral head protection as standard equipment." In turn, the whiplash test resulted in marginal protection. According to Latin NCAP, "Child Occupant Protection was poor because Hyundai refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for testing. "The agency noted that the Accent does not offer standard ESC or other safety-relevant technologies. According to the agency," the version with two frontal airbags would have obtained the same level of stars for the non-recommendation of SRI by the brand, the lack of standard head side airbags and the lack of the standard ESC. "Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP secretary general, lamented that" a group of Major vehicle manufacturers such as Hyundai-Kia offer such low safety performance for standard safety equipment to Latin American consumers. "
The new Hyundai Accent received the worst possible score in crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP, the new vehicle evaluation program for Latin America and the Caribbean.
The vehicle that was tested was the new Hyundai Accent, manufactured in India and Mexico, with a front airbag as standard equipment and without standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the entity detailed in a statement.
As part of the destructive test, the car was evaluated for frontal impact, side impact, whiplash – also called whiplash– and pedestrian protection.
“The model showed a poor performance in the frontal impact (…), which reduced to zero points in this test,” the statement details.
The vehicle demonstrated a marginal to good result for adult protection in a side impact. However, in the pole side impact test got zero points again, as it “could not be done because the model does not offer lateral head protection as standard equipment.” In turn, the whiplash test resulted in marginal protection.
According to Latin NCAP, “Child Occupant Protection was poor because Hyundai refused to recommend Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for testing.”
The body noted that the Accent does not offer standard ESC or other relevant security technologies. According to the agency, “the version with two frontal airbags would have obtained the same star level due to the non-recommendation of SRI by the brand, the lack of standard head side airbags and the lack of the standard ESC.”
“Latin NCAP suggested that Hyundai voluntarily evaluate better equipped versions to show consumers the benefits of more safety equipment, but the manufacturer refused,” the agency said.
Alejandro Furas, general secretary of Latin NCAP, lamented that “a group of vehicle manufacturers as important as Hyundai-Kia offers such low safety performance for standard safety equipment to Latin American consumers.”
“Consumers in the markets of mature economies obtain from this same manufacturer cutting-edge security in the same models and on many occasions at lower prices than in Latin America. (…) The life of a Latin American does not seem to be as valuable and important as the life of a Korean, American, Japanese, European or Australian and we deserve the same basic levels of security without having to pay more for them, “said Furas.
