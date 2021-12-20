Selena Gómez reveals how she publishes on her social networks and teaches all CMs

Communication through social networks is a tremendously demanding activity, which is why it often has health implications for people who use these media professionally.

This has patented challenges in talent management within social media marketing.

Selena Gomez’s testimony recalls how important strategy has become in achieving strong results.

Selena Gomez has released one of the most important hacks of his business as an influencer and gives us a case to understand the importance of social media marketing today.

The strategy that he follows to carry out publications and that he has shared during an interview with a medium, marks a very important precedent because it shows us the little-known part of influencer marketing.

Knowing how Gómez works and the way in which he has taken on the task of promoting influencer marketing once again patents the enormous weight that this discipline has in business.

Selena Gomez’s job hack

Selena Gómez was interviewed by WWD magazine and in it she confessed the simple step that allows her to stay away from social networks, without this meaning losing the leadership she maintains as an influencer.

The actress and singer said that absolutely all her publications start with a text that she writes to her assistant with the copy that she wants to appear. The fact by which he dictates his creative copies to his assistant is due to the fact that he does not have Instagram, Youtube or TikTok installed on his phone.

“I say that because that’s a huge and significant part of why I feel like I’ve been as healthy as before. Actually, I am completely unaware of what is happening in pop culture and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everyone else happy, but for me, it really saved my life, ”explained the influencer.

The balance between healthy life and work focused on social networks patents the challenge that exists today, of achieving well-being when digital work is widely demanding and, most importantly, when it demands tasks where influence often determines the way in which you react to content or trends.

The makreitng influencer market

Being an influencer has become one of the activities with the greatest potential today and a benchmark for understanding the performance of brands in digital. From this perspective, what is really valuable is knowing how the great personalities of these media launch themselves into content creation and how simple strategies, such as writing the copy of their post, manage to build an entire media empire.

Given these parameters, social media marketing has become a critical subject and, most importantly, a common area for brands when developing increasingly daring digital tasks.

What strategy is valid for your brand?

A tremendously important aspect in the market is that which is achieved by the hand of good strategies and in social media marketing, the narrative is crucial, as well as the data narrative and automation.

This has strengthened powerful areas such as customer service, business communication, and departments that are becoming more and more daring in their exercises, such as the creative teams of the big brands.

The case of the Netflix CM is a great example of how social networks are used to consolidate a brand through social conversation.

