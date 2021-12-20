Saints shut out Tom Brady on the road and beat Buccaneers

Defense of New Orleans again caused problems for Tom brady, bleaching to the powerful offensive of Tampa bay and the Saints postponed plans to celebrate the divisional title of the Buccaneers with a triumph Sunday 9-0 over current champions of Super Bowl.

New Orleans improved its position in the panorama towards the Postseason. It also forced Tampa bay to wait at least one more week to secure his first divisional title since 2007.

With the defensive coordinator Dennis allen taking the place of Payton, who was absent after testing positive for Covid-19, the Saints overwhelmed the best offensive aerial of the NFL and the most productive attack of the league, ending the streak of Brady of 255 consecutive starts without being bleached.

Brady is leader of the NFL on completions, attempts, passing yards, and touchdown, but he finished just 26 of 48 for 213 yards and an interception, the eighth he has thrown in four games of Bell regular against the Saints, who didn’t lose a single ball Sunday night.

Taysom hillFor his part, he completed 13 of 27 attempts for 154 yards with no interceptions for New Orleans, for whom Brett Maher connected with field goals of 39, 35 and 42 yards.

