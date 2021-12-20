Julio César Domínguez applauds Cruz Azul’s preseason in Cancun after two years

Cruz Azul is doing something that it hasn’t done in a long time. This week, the squad led by Juan Reynoso went on a trip to Cancun for seven days of preseason. With a triple day of training, the players are preparing with all their participation in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament.

Since the end of 2019, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Machine players had no preseason on the beach, which lowered its level. There were three semesters without such focused training, and the team has been very satisfied these days in Quintana Roo.

Julio César Domínguez, historian of Cruz Azul, assured in conversation with TUDN that this week he has it “very happy, working to the maximum after a year and a half or two years that we did not have a good preseason and that is the basis mainly to start the tournament well and keep you throughout the tournament “, he stressed.

Cata also added that the entire squad is happy with the preseason they are experiencing. “Emotionally We are happy, working hard to get to the start of the tournament well“added the second captain in the run-up to the return to Mexico City.

This Monday, December 20, The Cement Machine will face the Venados de Mérida in their first preseason friendly. The game will be played at the Carlos Iturralde stadium from 8:00 p.m. and will not be broadcast on television. At the moment it does not have confirmed streaming either.