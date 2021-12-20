A comprehensive wellness model that transcends | More Content

Almost two years after the arrival of the pandemic, it is inevitable to stop considering the multiple effects generated worldwide, particularly in the social and economic spheres that, even after the reactivation, continue to leave consequences. And it is that, without a doubt, inequality has been one of the most generalized situations, which according to the World Bank in its report ‘Towards the construction of an equitable society in Colombia’, concludes that this is one of the countries with the highest inequality.

Hence, consolidating the foundations of a society with equal opportunities for all is today one of the main challenges that calls for the unity of both public and private institutions of all sectors and sizes. A feeling that describes the philosophy of Compensar, an entity that for 43 years has worked in favor of the well-being of Colombians and that is forceful, in the words of its CEO Carlos Mauricio Vásquez: “inequality is one of the greatest challenges as society, and it is in this scenario where the compensation funds contribute directly with our management to help close the social gap. We are the social arm of entrepreneurs, that is, thanks to their contributions we not only impact with comprehensive welfare services to their workers and families, but to the community in general, focusing on vulnerable populations by joining initiatives and projects in the sector public”.

Therefore, by summarizing its management in 2021, Compensar demonstrates with concrete actions its constant interest in contributing to the reconstruction of the social and business fabric of our country and reaffirms its constant purpose of helping to raise the quality of life of the persons.

More health and well-being at the service of Colombians

Thus, just to mention a few figures, this entity allocated close to $ 907,000 million in different types of subsidies (monetary, educational, housing, unemployment and life support); delivered 3,300 homes, built 8,150 and launched new projects in different sectors of Bogotá and one in Tocancipá; helped to find employment for more than 38,200 people through its Employment and Entrepreneurship Agency; benefited more than 36,200 older adults in various sports, recreational, training and cultural activities (face-to-face and virtual), granted $ 170,000 million in subsidies in services, which translated into 7,580,000 activities, of which 1.8% were carried out by populations of domestic service and surveillance and granted scholarships, aid and discounts for more than $ 5,500 million to the 7,352 young people of its university foundation, thus allowing them to continue with their studies.

In terms of Health, Compensar has established itself as one of the main vaccinators in the country, with more than 1,800,000 doses applied, thus adding its capacity and experience in one of the most important public health challenges in the recent history of the country, which It was possible thanks to the joint effort between the National Government, different EPS, IPS and territorial entities. In addition, it treated about 1,553,000 patients in different health services; 746,500 medical emergencies and 1,615,000 dental emergencies, made more than 2,000,000 teleconsultations and 4,941,870 face-to-face appointments for general and specialized medicine services.

Undoubtedly, a very positive balance that shows the dynamism of this entity that continues to expand nationwide and closes the year with 6 new health units: one in Bogotá and 5 nationwide in Mosquera, Cali, Girardot, Sogamoso and Popayán , and 2 drugstores located in the Hayuelos and Centro Mayor shopping centers.

Well-being that translates into confidence

Not surprisingly, the most recent Invamer survey (Values ​​in crisis) concluded that the family compensation funds are the most reliable institutions in the country, reaching 53% approval, above other private sector entities (45%). which demonstrates the capacity of this sector to adapt to the changing conditions of the environment giving concrete answers to the needs of people and offering them new options that help improve their quality of life, to which Adriana Guillén Executive President of Asocajas adds “ The results of the World Values ​​Survey reflect the work of the family compensation funds. The Covid-19 drastically affected the welfare conditions of Colombian workers and the boxes were there to protect them ”. Regarding the specific actions of the boxes to face the effects of the pandemic, the directive adds “we improved the installed capacity in intensive care units, we installed laboratories for the processing of tests and we developed kits for taking samples.”

A task in which Compensar is also a benchmark, due to its ability to adapt, by transforming and equipping some of its headquarters in accordance with the demands of the moment as the different phases of the pandemic developed, such as temporary adaptation and in just 12 days of the facilities of its emblematic headquarters on Calle 26 for the care of medium and low complexity covid patients, among many other actions.

In this way, Compensar closes the year with outstanding results and will continue to add efforts to contribute to the implementation of strategies that generate comprehensive well-being, with initiatives that help improve employment, health, education, housing and all those aspects that aim to make people’s life projects come true. Something in which Carlos Mauricio Vásquez, general director of the entity, is reiterative when stating that, “through various solutions we will continue to help workers have a balance between the physical, emotional and financial dimensions, and as a result, they can improve their quality of life and access to opportunities, thereby contributing to productivity, economic mobility and the progress of the country ”

More information www.compensar.com