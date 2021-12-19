https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211217/un-icono-de-la-aviacion-que-no-duro-airbus-acaba-de-entregar-su-ultimo-gigante-a380–videos-1119459887.html

An aviation icon that didn’t last: Airbus just delivered its latest giant A380 | Videos

The Airbus A380 is the largest passenger aircraft in the world, enjoying enormous popularity among travelers who were lucky enough to fly in it. Without … 12.17.2021, Sputnik World

The last plane with the registration MSN 272 took off from Hamburg and headed for the Emirates Airline hub in Dubai. The farewell event was purely formal due to COVID restrictions. However, it is likely that the European company did not want to attract much attention to the premature end of such an ambitious project. In the end, only 251 units were assembled, with which the European giant outperformed by only one aircraft to also mythical Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, which suffered a similar fate. Despite being a technologically advanced aircraft for its time, both the Airbus A380 and the L-1011 emerged at a bad time, as they have not managed to adapt to the realities of the aviation market that does not stop evolving. throughout its existence, the A380 has always been synonymous with superlative terms, and no wonder. The giant four-engine is 72.7 meters long and 24 meters high, and has an impressive wingspan of 79.7 meters. With its massive dimensions and two full decks, it seats up to 853 passengers, although in most cases the A380s are configured to have fewer seats and more comforts. When Airbus was developing it, the A380 had to compete with the queen of the skies, the Boeing 747, which for several decades dominated the heights. However, shortly after the aviation industry began to reject the flight system based on so-called hubs, or connection centers. In this system, passengers fly in a large plane to a large airport, and from there take additional flights in smaller aircraft to their final destinations, thus, with the arrival of point-to-point flights, where the aircraft transport the passengers Directly between their starting point and their final destination regardless of the distance, large airplanes began to lose demand from airlines, as four-engine airplanes are much more expensive to maintain, consume more fuel and are sometimes more difficult fill them with passengers, which affects their economic performance. Thus, the new kings of the skies are the twin-engine wide-body aircraft, such as the A350 or the Boeing 787. In fact, for years Boeing had not received orders for the passenger version of its mythical 747, which only enjoys demand in the field of freight transport. For this reason, as in the case of the A380, Boeing announced that it would end the manufacture of the Jumbo Jet after delivering the aircraft already ordered. Unfortunately, the A380 could not enjoy such an extension of life, as it only exists in a passenger version and there are no plans to convert existing aircraft to serve cargo transport purposes.

