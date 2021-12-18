Keanu Reeves wants to make a ‘Constantine’ sequel: ‘I’ve tried’

Keanu Reeves has attended the program ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to promote ‘Matrix Resurrections’. But he has not only talked about this latest installment of the franchise, but also the interviewer wanted to tackle other works in the actor’s career.

When asked which of his characters he would like to reprise, Reeves is clear: “I would love to play John Constantine again. “. But no matter how hard he has put it, the star has not achieved his goal: “I’ve tried, Stephen”, he laments. This role belongs to the 2005 film ‘Constantine’ from the DC Extended Universe. Its protagonist is an exorcist who possesses the power to see angels and demons.

And why not?

Some time ago the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, and producer, Akiva Goldsman, explained why the sequel was not made: “For the studios that made it, Warner Bros and Village Roadshow, it was always a bit of a freak, a bit strange. (It was) a movie that was equally comfortable in a character scene between Keanu and Rachel Weisz, as in a full one. of demons flying and attacking a man who fights them with a flaming fist. Strange isn’t it? It’s not action packed, it just has a ton of action. This movie is not exactly one thing, it is several things at the same time. And that seems harder and harder to do“Goldsman recounted.

In addition, Lawrence added that the feature film never came to fruition due to its religious connotation: “Religion is a polarizing element in the narrative. I remember being in a question and answer session after a screening and someone, I don’t know what religion it was, was so confused by heaven and hell that he tried to explain everything to me. Because, in his worldview, there was no heaven or hell. So how could he truly enter this world? That was one of the great conclusions. The theme of the story just threw people back“.