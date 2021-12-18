James Cameron outlines project to revolutionize cinema with Avatar films

Avatar 2 It will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 and will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.

MADRID, December 18 (Europa Press) .- James cameron It has been dedicated to four o’clock for almost a decade aftermath from Avatar. But in addition to the continuations of whatever it was, until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing film in history, the filmmaker prepares other projects. And among them stands out one with which he intends revolutionize the world of movie theater and from streaming.

During a conversation with his friend and colleague Denis Villeneuve sponsored by Variety, the two sci-fi-loving filmmakers reflected on the state of the industry and their vision for movies going forward.

In this sense, Cameron shared his vision of a project that he conceives as a fluid narrative capable of adapting to different formats. It would be a film that would last about two and a half hours in its assembly for the cinemas, while that same story would last up to six hours for the platforms of streaming.

“I like the change. I am a 60 year old boy. I like when things are chaotic. I think what we can see is a form of expanded cinema. I want to make a six-hour, two-and-a-half hour movie at the same time. The same movie. You can watch it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed version, the roller coaster, a version of that immersive experience in a movie theater. The same movie. Simply, one is the novel, and the other, the film. Why not? Let’s use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before, ”said the director.

Cameron’s approach is by no means far-fetched, not even so revolutionary. There are already examples such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was expanded to last four hours divided into six chapters and an epilogue.

Who also sought to do something similar was Quentin Tarantino, who released his film The Hateful Eight in theaters to later screen an extended version conceived as a miniseries for Netflix. Another example is found in Spanish cinema, where Enrique Urbizu premiered two versions of Liberty, one for cinemas of little more than hours and another miniseries for Movistar + divided into five chapters of about 50 minutes each.

We must also highlight other projects such as that of Steven Soderbergh and his procedural in the key of a thriller entitled, Mosaic. A miniseries of six episodes in which through an app it allowed viewers a certain interactivity showing what was happening from different perspectives. Later, the platform relaunched it to premiere it with its linear narrative.

For his part, James Cameron plans to release Avatar 2 in theaters in December 2022 and will continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they both continue to defend the planet Pandora. The film will feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Giovanni Ribisi, as well as new signings: Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. For its part, it is expected that Avatar 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024. December 19, 2025 will arrive Avatar 4 and the fifth, and for the last moment, delivery of the saga will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027, as long as the saga has the expected success at the box office.