Five teams are profiled to meet the requirements for promotion

The promotion could be played again in the summer of 2022. The clubs of the Expansion League continue to meet the requirements to obtain certification, where five clubs advance with solid steps to be taken into account to reach the MX League.

During the Ordinary Assembly of Expansion League which was held on Thursday, certain points were addressed where the certification stood out, which is being carried out together with the area of ​​economic control of the League.

As stipulated Atlante, Morelia, Tampico-Madero, Black lions Y Miners They are the teams that are outlined to meet the requirements as soon as possible. It must be clarified that this does not mean that more squads cannot be added in the coming months.

Given such advances, it is expected that from Opening 2022 Y Closing 2023 The clubs that are active in the Silver Division already put into play the ticket to go up to the First Division, that is, the first promoted club would play in the Maximum Circuit from Opening 2023.

It should be noted that it was made clear that as soon as the teams obtain the certification, they will automatically stop receiving the subsidy of 20 million pesos granted by the MX League and that is collected from the sanctions to the Liga MX clubs that finish in the three worst places on the quotient table at the end of each football year.

In April 2020, the then president of the League, Enrique Bonilla, announced the disappearance of the promotion and decline in Mexican soccer with the intention of financially strengthening the Division and reducing the risk that a club reaches the First Division and does not have the necessary flow to solve it, as happened with Veracruz.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: EXPANSION LEAGUE: TAMPICO MADERO AND ATLANTE WERE NO HARM IN THE FINAL OF IDA