Dates and times for the Round of 16 at Concachampions 2022 are listed

This week the 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw, in which Cruz Azul confirmed his rival for the Eighths de FinaHe, after securing his place in the fair as the Champion of Guard1anes 2021 in Liga MX. This is the debuting Canadian Premier League team: the Forge FC.

However, it was until this Friday when the Concacaf released dates and times for the matches in which the ticket to the Quarterfinals of the contest, in which The Machine will seek revenge after being eliminated in the last edition by Monterrey in the Semifinals.

Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC: When and at what time will the Round of 16 take place?

Cruz Azul will face Forge FC in the Round of 16: The Ida will be played on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, while the game of return and definitive for the ticket to the Quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, both during Central Mexico hours.

It should be noted that the Forge FC, which is also the first of the eight teams in the Canadian League to qualify for the Concachampions, earned his place in the continental contest by making history and contesting the Concacaf League Semifinal, which lost to Motagua of Honduras; In addition, he will arrive at the appointment before Cruz Azul as the Runner-up of the Canadian premier league, after falling a couple of weeks ago in the Final against Pacific FC 1-0.