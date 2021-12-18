Club León: This is how the Fiera de Holan could play with the arrival of Federico Martínez

The initial eleven that the Club Leon will have for the tournament Closing 2022, will undergo several modifications compared to what was known in the recently completed tournament Opening 2021 and it is that with the arrival of the Uruguayan Federico Martinez on the attack, the main referents of the goal for the Fierce they will have to ‘reengaged’ for the sake of the harvest of goals.

Right winger is the position that Martinez commonly plays, the same where he has managed to have his best performance when playing in the Liverpool from Montevideo, where he managed to gain the trust of various strategists, being even called by Washington Tabs to the national team of his country.

Federico in the Uruguayan team.



How will it play?

Based on his own statements, Martínez has no ’embarrassment’ in playing various positions on the attack:

My original position was always extreme. I can play on the left or on the right, but on the left I feel more comfortable, “he said in his presentation when he arrived at Independiente de Argentina.

Faced with this situation, the Uruguayan could well play pulled by the right wing, allowing Angel Mena get to the center more easily.

On the other hand and before the possible departure of Jean Meneses of the institution, it could be a good element that allows depth from the left.

Martínez in full attack on the right.



Or in the center with two men on the sides in charge of supplying balls to later finalize the plays.

Qualities

Martinez facing the attack.



The beast of Ariel holan He could play with a 4-3-3, since at the end of the day the Uruguayan likes to distance himself against intense defenses or even to take the goalkeeper out before he leaves.

Being 25 years old, he has what many consider to be ‘a good’ age to perform on the pitch, to such a degree that even about a couple of years ago he was wanted by the Águilas del America.

IP