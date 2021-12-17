Sale of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres advances and Nicolás Benedetti said goodbye to the club

America became active in the last hours in the winter market since it confirmed the arrival of Diego Valdes to the team, but not only that, it also began to release players who do not enter their plans and some of them, occupied places of non-trained player in Mexico.

SEBASTIÁN CÓRDOVA ADVANCES TIGRES

One of the most notorious operations is the transfer of Sebastián Córdova to Tigers. Until yesterday, the agreement between clubs was in place, but there was no contact between the U of Nuevo Leon and the environment of the footballer, the same as this Friday has already been in good shape according to what Monumental Eagles could find out.

It is expected that in the next few hours the negotiations between both parties can come to fruition so that a negotiation can be formalized by which it is estimated that the Eagles will receive between 6 and 7 million dollars, since it is a player with projection, which was even placed with the possibility of going to the old continent.

BENEDETTI SAID GOODBYE TO AMERICA

The one who already officially said goodbye to the Eagles was Nicolás Benedetti. The Colombian midfielder will play with Mazatlan the incoming tournament and on his social networks he said goodbye to the blue cream by means of a photo with the legend “Thank you Club América”, to later give way to an image of him characterized as a pirate.

Thus, the movements in Coapa advance and could come lower as long as the options that the club has seen for elements such as Leonardo Suarez Y Bruno valdez they take shape mainly economically.