Edwin Cardona receives a very tempting offer from Colombia and questions his future

Colombian Edwin Cardona receives a very tempting offer from a Colombian club for his return and questions his future plans

December 16, 2021 · 17:03 hs

Edwin Cardona is one of the players who has every chance of leaving Boca Juniors next season. The Colombian ended his contract on November 30 and must return to Xolos de Tijuana, the club that owns his pass.

Although there were some possibilities for the player to renew his loan contract with Xeneize and stay for another season, the board chose not to.

The last few months were not good in the player’s relationship with the board, as he had several problems that made the Football Council not choose his renewal.

For this reason, now Cardona will have to look for new options to continue his career and the possibilities begin to appear near the new transfer market.

As reported by Futbol Imperial, Junior from Barranquilla would be interested in having the player back. “El Tiburon will initiate a talk with Representative Lucas Jaramillo,” he wrote.

The final decision of the future of Cardona is in the hands of the Mexican club so it will depend on them whether or not his return to Junior is made.