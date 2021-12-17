Club León: Federico Martínez one of the most expensive reinforcements in the history of the Fiera

The Uruguayan footballer Federico Martinez is a new reinforcement of the Fierce and his transaction has already been one of the most expensive in the history of recent signings in the Club Leon.

Martínez, who plays as a winger on the right, promises to be one of the offensive cards in the scheme of Ariel holan, who knows him well from his time in soccer in Argentina, specifically with Independiente.

I am Fiera confirmed that the Uruguayan transaction took place with 80% percent of the pass to Liverpool from Uruguay, with a value of two and a half million dollars with which his name was placed along with other reinforcements for which the Fiera paid the ‘millionaire’.

The top

First, there is the Argentine Maxi Moralez who at the time was booked for the amount of 5 million dollars. It lasted a short time in the institution to give way to the MLS and play with him New York City.

Below are the historic scorer Mauro boselli and a reinforcement that paid little with the Fiera in the humanity of the Ecuadorian Marcos Caicedo former player of Emelec.

Maxi Moralez – $ 5 million

Maxi Moralez.



Mauro boselli – $ 4 million

Mauro Boselli.



Marcos Caicedo – $ 4 million

Marcos Caicedo.



Federico Martinez – $ 2.5 million

