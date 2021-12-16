Who are the players to watch in the final between Tampico Madero and Atlante?

ESPN presents the players who will be key in the final of this Apertura 2021.

This Wednesday the first leg of the grand final of the Expansion League Come in TM Soccer Club Y Atlantean. The engagement is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico City and you can enjoy it through ESPN Y Star +.

The first duel of the series will be held at the Tamaulipas Stadium and the team of Tampico Madero He must make the most of the home factor to travel to the capital of the country with an advantage that allows him to control the second leg. For its part, Atlante He looks like the favorite to take the title after his good performance throughout the Regular Phase.

Foals and Tampico Madero They could star in a spectacular final as both teams have very interesting players. ESPN Digital presents you the footballers who could make a difference in the final of the Expansion League that they can follow in ESPN Y Star +.

Eduardo Perez

The native of Culiacán, Sinaloa came to the set of Jaiba Brava for the Opening 2021 and was positioned as the offensive benchmark of Gerardo Espinoza. Pérez, 28, scored six goals during the Regular Phase, in which he played 14 games and started 12 times. In the Liguilla, Eduardo has played five games and scored two goals.

Eduardo Pérez is one of the key players in this final between Tampico Madero and Atlante. Imago7

Armando Escobar

The Veracruz striker left the Rojinegros of the Atlas last summer and signed with the Colts, a club where he has recovered his best version and finished the Regular Phase as the top scorer in the Atlante with five goals. Like Eduardo Perez, Escobar has two goals in the Fiesta Grande and his scoring nose will be fundamental in the aspirations of the Catalans to lift the title.

Luis Guadalupe Loroña

The 28-year-old footballer may be one of the best options for Gerardo Espinoza to “revolutionize” the final against the Colts. The striker from Caborca, Sonora is the second best scorer for Jaiba Brava, boasting six touchdowns in 852 minutes and together with Pérez he could form a very dangerous pair.

Humberto Hernandez

The 36-year-old goalkeeper was key to Atlante will reach the grand finale of the Expansion League. In 16 games, all as a starter, of the Regular Phase, Hernández only allowed nine annotations against, numbers that earned him to consolidate himself as the best goalkeeper in the Opening 2021. In the Liguilla, Humberto has only conceded two goals and is expected to be a determining factor against him Tampico Madero.

Edson garcia

At just 23 years old, the one born in Rioverde, San Luis Potosí has ​​become the leader behind the TM Futbol Club. García has been defending the Jaiba Brava shirt for two years and in the Opening 2021 has been established as the undisputed owner. Garcia’s leadership will be essential so that his team is not intimate with the Colts.

Jesus venegas

The midfielder originally from Colima has positioned himself as one of the key pieces in the scheme of Mario Garcia as his work in the midfield is fundamental. Venegas, 26, has been a starter throughout the tournament but will have to be careful in the grand final with his tickets after winning seven yellow cards in this tournament.