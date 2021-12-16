This is how Mexican teams will play in the Concachampions

The Concachampions are looking for a new champion. The most important club tournament in the American Continent already knows what will be the crosses of the Eighth Finals for the 2021-2022 edition. For this contest the four Mexican clubs that will seek the title are: Cruz Azul, Pumas, Santos and León.

These teams got their ticket thanks to playing the finals of mexican soccer. La Fiera and the university students framed the 2020 Guard1anes championship; while The Machine and the Warriors made it to the title game last semester.

David Medrano’s Open Bar | Classic Referees | Part 2

The current monarch of the continental competition are the Rayados de Monterrey, a team that will play the Club World Cup next February and will seek to repeat the feat of the Tigers, who finished as runners-up in the prestigious tournament, when they lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

This is how the keys to the 2021-2022 Concachampions were left

The only Mexican team that will have a free way to face clubs from our country is León, who will face him CD Guastatoya from Guatemala and in case of continuing to walk in the contest they would play against MLS teams, first the Seattle Sounders and later it could be the NY City, current monarch of American soccer.

It may interest you: The new Liga BBVA MX team where Sebastián Córdova would play



On the other side of the keys are the other organizations of the Liga BBVA MX. Pumas will play against him Sarprissa from Costa Rica, whom they already saw once in the final of the Concachampions and lost; university students will not see Cruz Azul or Santos until the semifinals.

For its part, The Machine will face the Forge FC Hamilton of Canada and the Warriors to CF Montreal, also from the country of the Maple Leaf, if they advance both would face each other in the quarterfinals.

When will the round of 16 of the Concachampions be played

The direct elimination of the tournament starts next Tuesday, February 15 and until the 17th of the same month with the first leg matches; the returns will be between the 22nd and 24th.

It may interest you: Another Cruz Azul player that would be free



The quarter finals They will be played between March 8 and 10 (one way), and from March 15 to 17, also in the third month of the year (return); the semifinals They are scheduled for April 5 and 7 (one way), and 12 to 14 (laps); while the Grand finale It is planned between 26 and 28 of the same month, and the return could be played between May 3 and 5.