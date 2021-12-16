The Fed accelerates the withdrawal of stimuli and low growth forecast – El Financiero

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rate in the target range of 0.0 to 0.25 percent, but accelerated the withdrawal of monetary stimulus to 30 billion dollars, from the current 15 billion, and also foresees three increases in the benchmark interest rate in 2022.

The central bank also adjusted its economic forecasts, in which it expects less growth for this year and a greater increase in consumer prices for 2021 and 2022.

The central bank plans for the asset purchase program to be phased out early next year, and no longer in the second half of 2022, as expected.

“We are phasing out our purchases more quickly because with high inflationary pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increased amounts of support,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a news conference.

He warned that the inflation it is well above the 2 percent goal and will likely remain elevated well into next year.

“While the drivers of higher inflation have been predominantly linked to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the price increases have now spread to a wider range of goods and services,” the official said.

The central bank raised the inflation forecast for this year from 4.2 to 5.3 percent, and from 2.2 to 2.6 percent for 2022. In addition, it cut the estimate of the GDP this year, to 5.5 from the previous 5.9 percent.

The dot plot, a dot graph, which reflects the estimate of the Fed members on the interest rate, anticipates that the Federal Funds rate will rise three times in 2022, and the average stood at 0.875 percent, which implies three increases of 25 points.

Impacts in Mexico

Analysts pointed out that the new perspectives raised by the Fed could impact the Mexican economy. Jacobo Rodríguez, director of economic analysis at BW Capital, estimated that the new scenario would strengthen the dollar next year, which would depreciate the Mexican peso.

“For the following year, a scenario is proposed in which market interest rates increase and a certain weakness is seen in the Mexican peso. The increase in rates could negatively impact the performance of the Mexican economy due to less willingness to consume and invest. Still with low probabilities, but the specter of stagflation still remains ”, he expressed.

Alain Jaimes, an economic analyst at Signum Research, said this scenario would put pressure on Banxico, in addition to inflation, to continue tightening its monetary policy. He added that the cut in GDP in the US could also lead to less dynamism for Mexico.

Weight recovers

The peso appreciated yesterday after the Fed’s announcement. The day ended with a recovery of 0.75 percent, to 21,1056 units, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

“The appreciation of the peso was concentrated in the hours after the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, which was in line with market expectations, as less flexible language was anticipated, this allowed the uncertainty in the markets to be reduced global financial institutions, ”said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones rallied 1.08 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 1.63 and 2.15 percent, respectively. On the contrary, in Mexico, the benchmark stock index, the IPC, fell 0.15 percent, and the FTSE BIVA lost 0.14 percent.