“I was the girl next door”: the day Jennifer Aniston had a crisis and doubted her career

It is very common to think that Hollywood stars live a life without frights, but there is ample evidence that demolishes that myth. Jennifer Aniston is a good example of it, and she herself was in charge of ratifying it in her last interview by telling her to rethink many things about her career.

According to the American actress, for a long time I lived with anguish the fact of not being able to be the protagonist of the projects in which I worked. “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the one with the broken heart, ” Jennifer Aniston in reference to that time of his professional life.

Jennifer with Adam Sandler in “A Lying Wife”.

In that sense, Jennifer Aniston He argued, “Undoubtedly traditional rom-com themes. And at one point I wondered if we couldn’t do something else. Then you start doubting yourself. ‘Maybe I can’t. Maybe there’s a reason no one is giving me these. opportunities. ‘”

Then, he confirmed that currently all that has changed and you can work in another way: “Now, a lot of things are self-generated, which is great, since I was not going to get the jobs that really interest me because the industry is not safe enough. to say, ‘Yes, let’s try.’ “

Aniston on “The Morning Show.”

The director Jennifer Aniston dreams of

Finally, the actress of Rachel Green in “Friends”, spoke about the method that many directors use when choosing the cast to be part of their films: “They choose the actors who know they can play elegant dramatic roles.”

It was then that he assured that he has certain preferences among the different leaders of the direction in Hollywood: “There are still certain directors that I would love to work with, some who can choose who they like and, sometimes, I want to say: ‘I would love to be part of that club. ‘

Wes Anderson, the director the actress dreams of.

Consulted by the name of that director, Jennifer Aniston He said it bluntly: “I would love working with Wes Anderson.”