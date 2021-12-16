“I was the girl next door”: the day Jennifer Aniston had a crisis and doubted her career

It is very common to think that Hollywood stars live a life without frights, but there is ample evidence that demolishes that myth. Jennifer Aniston is a good example of it, and she herself was in charge of ratifying it in her last interview by telling her to rethink many things about her career.

According to the American actress, for a long time I lived with anguish the fact of not being able to be the protagonist of the projects in which I worked. “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the one with the broken heart, ” Jennifer Aniston in reference to that time of his professional life.

