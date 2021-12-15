The figure of Chivas who could leave the club for the sad salary they pay him

Gilberto Sepúlveda would be one of the lowest paid in Chivas.

December 14, 2021 · 23:08 hs

In Chivas the accounts do not come out. The high salaries of some footballers have prevented those who do not enter into the plans of Marcelo Michel Leaño be accommodated in other teams, which speaks of the mismanagement of the board headed by Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara.

Players like Uriel antuna They have not been able to be transferred due to their high salary, as happened according to ESPN, in the negotiation they carried out Chivas with the America to exchange to Antuna for Sebastian Cordova.

The player who does perform in Chivas but does not win like the figures

However, there are players who despite their great performance, do not receive a salary according to what they provide on the field, and one of them is Gilberto Sepulveda, a 22-year-old defender who, according to Transfermarkt, already has 77 games with Chivas in all competitions, in addition to having played 5 games in Mexican team.

However, despite his good performance, the salary of Sepulveda It is one of the lowest on the campus. According to Salary Sport, the “Tiba” would be receiving around 185 thousand pesos a year, so some important club might think of taking the central Chivas, who according to Transfermarkt, ends his contract in December 2022.