Supply crisis fuels a plant boom on Mexico’s northern border – El Financiero

Nestled on the southern bank of the Rio Grande, the deserted Ciudad Juárez is experiencing its own economic boom. There seem to be excavators and bulldozers everywhere, the space they dig into the desert floor will house a long list of new factories of companies seeking to get rid of the problems of supply chains supply.

Ambu A / S, a Danish manufacturer of medical devices, builds a factory on the outskirts of Juarez City. Several kilometers away, Keeson Technology, a Chinese furniture producer, builds a second plant just a few months after opening the first one. Boyd, a California-based conglomerate, recently launched a factory and plans to build three more. And MGA Entertainment, a California-based toy company, began manufacturing Little Tikes Cozy Coupes at its plant last month.

MGA has 750 containers of toys stuck in supply chain hell in the ports of Los Angeles. Made in China, those items were supposed to be on America’s store shelves this holiday season. That will not happen, acknowledged Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA. But the Juarez plant is shipping two truckloads of toys to the United States each day and that number will soon rise to 10. Additionally, Larian plans to begin construction of a second factory in Mexico next year and will begin moving some of the Chinese production. of MGA to these plants. “We have great ambitions and great plans for Mexico,” he said.

For multinationals, relocation often means northern Mexico, where labor costs are cheap, land is abundant, and the border is close at hand. El Paso, Texas, is less than 10 miles north of most of the new Juarez plants.

Other border cities, such as Tijuana, on the west coast, and Reynosa, Matamoros, and Piedras Negras, to the east, are experiencing a industrial boom similar, providing a much-needed boost to a Mexican economy that has been slow to recover from last year’s collapse.

For more than half a century, factories of these cities have been a key cog in the chain of supply From the United States known in the industry as maquiladoras, they take imported parts, assemble them into industrial and consumer products, and then ship them north.

The pandemic accelerated the attraction of plants on Mexico’s border with the United States. Keeson, the furniture maker, is an example of this: He first made plans to open a factory in Juarez shortly after Trump launched his trade war against Beijing, and brought them forward by a full year when COVID hit.

“Surely the manufacture It’s coming back, ”said Jason Tolliver, a managing director who helps oversee logistics and industrial services in the Americas for real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield. The conversations he’s having with corporate leaders, he says, indicate that this wave of investment along the border is just beginning. “It is structural and long term.”

Industrial warehouses prices rise

The boom is so intense in Juarez that the industrial ships became scarce: 98 percent of the existing space is already rented, and the price has increased more than 20 percent in the last year, to about $ 5.25 per square foot, according to Jesse Melendez, director of the real estate company. Intermex industrial roots.