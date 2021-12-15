Medicine, the most demanded faculty to enter News Education UACh Students – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

73 percent of applicants to enter the Autonomous University of Chihuahua took the admission exam, this coming Friday the results will be announced. The most demanded careers are Surgeon and Midwife, Law and Civil Engineering.

The return to the traditional model of university education motivated more than 2,000 applicants to decide to try their luck at the UACh. It should be remembered that with the UACH-DS Renewal model the applicants were drastically reduced, to the extent that there were only around 300 tokens during the first delivery period, which is why it was decided to extend the time and return to the model that for decades it has paid off.

According to journalistic files, in the semester of January-June 2019 4 thousand 502 files were requested, of which only 4 thousand 170 applicants appeared to take the Ceneval exam, those accepted were 3 thousand 230.

For this semester January-June 2021, the Academic Directorate reported that only 3 thousand 875 card requests were received and 3 thousand 186 were paid, which have the right to examination. This amount increased after making the return to the traditional educational model official, where the applicant immediately enters the career he chooses and begins his specialization in the area.

Of those who had the right to an exam, only 2,835 were connected virtually, who are those who aspire to enter the January-June 2022 semester.

The teacher Cecilia Meléndez, head of School Control of the Academic Directorate, reported that the results will be published on December 17 from 3:00 p.m. on the results.uach.mx page, where each applicant will appear in which program was accepted and the date for its registration.