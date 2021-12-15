Fed says goodbye to the year without making changes in interest rates – El Financiero

The Federal Reserve this Wednesday kept its interest rate, in line with what is expected by the market.

With this, the benchmark was in the range of 0-0.25 percent in which it has been for more than a year. The decision was unanimous.

In a statement, the Fed said it made the decision to reduce the monthly asset purchase rate by $ 20 billion for Treasury securities, and $ 10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. With this, the rate at which they are reducing these purchases is doubled.

In addition, the Fed committee noted that, starting in January 2022, it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $ 40 billion per month.

He estimated that it will be necessary to make reductions of the same type every month.

With this change in their asset purchase program, Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the highest inflation in a generation. With this they also indicate that they are in favor of raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster rate than economists expected.

This faster pullback places the Fed chairman, Jerome powell, in a position to raise rates earlier than expected for counteract price pressures if necessary, even as the COVID-19 pandemic represents an ongoing challenge to economic recovery. The Fed signaled its concern about the new variant omicron and said that “risks to the economic outlook remain, including new variants of the virus.”

Projections released Wednesday along with the statement showed officials expect three-quarter point increases in the benchmark federal funds rate to be appropriate next year, according to the median estimate, after keeping borrowing costs close. zero since March 2020.

With information from Bloomberg.