Cruz Azul and the champions saying goodbye to the Clausura 2022

The blow to Cruz Azul for the possible exits of Orbelín, Romo, Alvarado and Cabecita translates into 37.4 million dollars; in addition to the farewell of players who achieved the ninth

Blue Cross failed in the search for the Bicampeonato in the Apertura 2021 and the panorama to regain the throne of Liga MX in the Closing 2022 it doesn’t look encouraging. Looking ahead to the next tournament, Juan Reynoso’s squad already suffered four losses from the champions of the ninth, although the most worrying thing is the possible departure of key elements in the title, such as Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado and ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez.

The Machine has already confirmed the casualties of Alexis Peña, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya for the Closing 2022, who joined the departure of Elías Hernández for six months.

Luis Romo and Yoshimar Yotún, key players in the Cruz Azul title in 2021. ESPN

The rout in the champion squad, after the elimination in the playoff game against Monterrey, can suffer a forceful blow if the four most valuable elements of the team come out. Orbelín Pineda ends his contract on December 31 and everything indicates that he already has an agreement with Celta de Vigo to play in LaLiga.

At the exit of the ‘Maguito’, you can add Luis Romo, a player who is in the sights of European clubs and whose proposals have been rejected by Blue Cross, What ESPN reported at the time, because it did not suit their interests. The celestial club put five million dollars as a starting figure and reports indicate that the relationship of the midfielder with the board is not going through its best moment, due to the player’s interest in playing abroad.

Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda are the two most valuable assets of the team, at least on a financial level. Together they add up to $ 20.9 million, according to Transfermarkt, which represent a quarter of the total value of the campus.

In recent weeks, the board of directors put Roberto Alvarado as part of the negotiation with Chivas to get two elements of the herd. Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga were at the Guadalajara table for the arrival of ‘Piojo’ Alvarado as reinforcement.

‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez is the eighth loss that the champion team of the Clausura 2021 would add, after having a tournament with little participation, just 687 minutes and three goals, which contrasted with the 20 goals in the previous year that made La Maquina the best team of that period.

The four casualties would mean a hit of 37.4 million dollars to the value of the blue team. They would lose their four most valuable elements and a fundamental part to end the 23-year drought without titles. All of them starters in the second leg against Santos at the Azteca stadium.

Blue Cross decided not to renew the contract Yoshimar Yotún and Walter Montoya; Nor did he extend the loan or confirm the purchase of Alexis Peña and Elías Hernández went free last tournament to León.

If the four remaining casualties are confirmed, Juan Reynoso would lose the third part of the squad that led him to the championship and achieved the ninth star.